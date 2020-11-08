Bilawal’s interview being twisted: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: In an attempt to keep the PPP-PML-N alliance intact, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Saturday said the statement of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was being twisted for political objectives. The PDM leaders are set to gather today (Sunday) to discuss the prevalent political situation, with Bilawal’s controversial interview with BBC atop the agenda. The PDM meeting, to be held under the chair of PDM chairman Fazlur Rehman, will also discuss the Gilgit- Baltistan elections, increasing price hike and the government’s strategy to hold public meetings, say media reports. Talking to reporters in Lahore, Maryam clarified that Bilawal did not say anything objectionable in the interview. Asked if the interview had damaged the PPP-PMLN alliance, Maryam said she and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were not kids to be fooled around. “We all know what is the purpose of twisting this statement. In fact, there is no such objectionable thing in the interview of Bilawal. Whatever we object to, we know that distorting the statement of the Chairman PPP is a failed attempt to break the alliance of opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement,” she said. Meanwhile, in another development, Maryam Nawaz has sought lists of those PML-N lawmakers who had opposed Nawaz Sharif’s statement about the army leadership.