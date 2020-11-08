Anti-state narratives: Gill asks Opp workers to oppose their leaders

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has called upon all workers of the opposition parties to stand against their corrupt political leaders and voice against their anti-state narratives.He said the bold step taken by Abdul Qader Baloch of disassociating himself from the PML-N over the enemy’s narrative of its leadership must be appreciated as there already existed great anxiety among patriotic workers of the PML-N against anti-Pakistan policies of Nawaz Sharif.

In a talk show of a private news channel, Gill said that as a political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is keeping its doors open only for those who are having clean political track-record and there is no room for corrupt elements in the PTI. To a question about Bilawal Bhutto’s statement, he said that as a result of the government efforts for economic revival, the exchange rate of US dollar has lowered from Rs 160 to Rs 158 against its rise from Rs 60 to Rs 96 during the PPP government.

Similarly, he added that the government lowered the inflation rate from 25 to12 per cent during the last two years. To yet another question, he said the prime minister’s public engagements and inauguration of projects are being organized in smaller towns under strict observance of SOPs.