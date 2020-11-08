PTI to clean sweep GB polls, claims Shahbaz Gill

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill claimed on Saturday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would clean sweep Gilgit-Baltistan elections.
He tweeted that prime minister has made his priorities clear by promoting health, education, tourism sector and giving relief to the poor.
He said after years of governance, the incompetent League has nothing to tell people except for lies.