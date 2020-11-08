close
Sun Nov 08, 2020
November 8, 2020

PTI to clean sweep GB polls, claims Shahbaz Gill

November 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill claimed on Saturday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would clean sweep Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

He tweeted that prime minister has made his priorities clear by promoting health, education, tourism sector and giving relief to the poor.

He said after years of governance, the incompetent League has nothing to tell people except for lies.

