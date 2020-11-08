Teenagers with poor diets up to 20cm shorter

LONDON: Teenagers who have a poor diet could be up to 20cm shorter than other young people of the same age, a global study has found.

According to research led by Imperial College London, inadequate nutrition may have contributed to 19-year-olds in south and southeast Asia, Latin America and East Africa being the shortest, while those in northwest and central Europe were the tallest.

Scientists found the average height of 19-year-old women in Bangladesh and Guatemala - the nations with the world’s shortest female population - is the same as that of 11-year-old girls in the Netherlands - the country with the tallest boys and girls.