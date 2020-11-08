Trump admin advances $10b defence sale to UAE

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: The US State Department sent Congress an informal notification of plans to sell $10 billion of defense equipment, including precision-guided munitions, non-precision bombs and missiles to the United Arab Emirates, a US congressional aide said.
The informal notification about the ordnance, which was sent to lawmakers late on Thursday, came just after President Donald Trump’s administration informed Congress it planned to sell sophisticated armed aerial drones to the UAE.