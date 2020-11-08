close
Sun Nov 08, 2020
Trump admin advances $10b defence sale to UAE

WASHINGTON: The US State Department sent Congress an informal notification of plans to sell $10 billion of defense equipment, including precision-guided munitions, non-precision bombs and missiles to the United Arab Emirates, a US congressional aide said.

The informal notification about the ordnance, which was sent to lawmakers late on Thursday, came just after President Donald Trump’s administration informed Congress it planned to sell sophisticated armed aerial drones to the UAE.

