China sends world’s first 6G test satellite into orbit

BEIJING: China has successfully launched the world’s first 6G satellite into space to test the technology.
It went into orbit along with 12 other satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the Shanxi Province.
High-speed technology will be trialled, which will be one of the core elements of sixth-generation communications.
The satellite also carries technology which will be used for crop disaster monitoring and forest fire prevention.