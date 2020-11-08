US Republicans divided on Trump’s election fraud claims

WASHINGTON: As President Donald Trump fumes over the unfolding US presidential election results, some of his fellow Republicans in Congress have hinted that he ought to tone down his rhetoric.

Amid Trump’s repeated and unfounded allegations of election fraud, Senator Roy Blunt, a member of the Republican leadership, told reporters that “at some point” the White House will have to be able to take such allegations to court and lay out the evidence. “I also don’t think it’s unreasonable for... Biden to accept the unofficial result and do whatever he thinks he should do,” Blunt added. That unofficial result could come as early as Friday, with Biden planning an address to the nation in the evening.

Counties with worst virus surges overwhelmingly voted Trump: US voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. But in places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump enjoyed enormous support.

An analysis reveals that in 376 counties with the highest number of new cases per capita, the overwhelming majority — 93% of those counties — went for Trump, a rate above other less severely hit areas.

Most were rural counties in Montana, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin — the kinds of areas that often have lower rates of adherence to social distancing, mask-wearing and other public health measures, and have been a focal point for much of the latest surge in cases.

Republicans are trying to raise at least $60 million to fund legal challenges brought by President Donald Trump over the US presidential election’s results, three sources familiar with the matter said.