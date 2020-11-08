Former PML-N, PPP leaders gather around Imran

LAHORE: On one hand Prime Minister Imran Khan is seen continuously blaming the PML-N and the PPP leaders for the problems confronting the country and on the other former stalwarts of Nawaz and Zardari are surrounding the PM and defending his policies like they used to do in previous tenures.

The public gathering addressed by the premier Saturday was hosted by a renowned political group of Hafizabad led by former MNA, district nazim Mehdi Hassan Bhatti. Currently, Shaukat Bhatti, son of Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, is the sitting MNA of the PTI from this district.

Mehdi Hassan Bhatti remained associated with the PPP from 1988 to 2001, till the emergence of Musharraf-backed PML-Q. During that period, the group of Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, Nazar Abbas Bhatti remained winner on the seats of the National Assembly and provincial assembly. In later years, this group joined the PML-Q and also called the shots in the districts while having full control of the state resources at the district level, tehsil and in the Parliament as well. With the downfall of the PML-Q, this group joined the PML-N for a brief period and also won the 2013 general elections but had to face disqualification.

With the emergence of the PTI as a potential political force, Bhattis joined Imran Khan’s bandwagon and in 2018 elections, Shaukat Bhatti got elected as MNA while defeating PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar.

During the Hafizabad power show, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was also seen standing close to the prime minister. Sardar Usman Buzdar was the ticket-holder of the PML-N in the last general elections when he lost to Kh Nizam of the PPP from Taunsa. Prior to this, his father, who got elected as MPA in 2002 and 2008 general elections sided with the PML-Q and this group joined the forward bloc when Q-League started to face a downfall.