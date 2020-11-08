Maryam’s remarks about first lady worse than Gandapur’s, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz Saturday said the statement of Ali Amin Gandapur at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) election rally in Gilgit-Baltistan about Maryam Nawaz was wrongly perceived as such kind of speeches in public gatherings were a routine matter in politics.

He said the indecent words and statements of Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders about the first lady were worse than the political remarks of Gandapur about Maryam.

The opposition has crossed all the limits of political ethics by criticising even the national institutions, he said and added that institutions were more important than individuals.

In a talk show of a private news channel, the minister said the PM had never used indecent remarks about women and Maryam Nawaz misused her status of being a woman. The opposition was not condemned by media when it was constantly levelling baseless allegations against the first lady Bushra Bibi despite her non-political role, he added.

Shibli Faraz said the government would not take advantage of the differences between the PPP and the PML-N by showing leniency towards any party in ongoing accountability process.

He said Jahangir Tareen was now available in the country for replying to all kinds of questions by the courts and the media regarding sugar scandal.