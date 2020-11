Senate chairman, ministers, leaders inquire after Shujaat

LAHORE: Prominent leaders of different political parties and social personalities continued visiting the Services Hospital for inquiring after PML-Q chief Ch Shujaat Hussain.

Whereas many leaders including that of JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, deputy speaker Qasim Soori, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and PM’s Special Assistant Babar Awan phoned him to inquire about his health. Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, Ch Wajahat Hussain, Moonis Elahi, Ch Shafay Hussain, Ch Salik Hussain, Hussein Elahi and Wafaqul Almadaris Alarabia Pakistan’s Secretary General Qari Hanif Jullundhry offered special prayers for Shujaat.Jahangir Khan Tareen, his son Ali Tareen, Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MQM-P’s Faisal Sabzwari, Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Major Tahir Sadiq (retd), provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid and Basharat Raja, Ch Salim Baryaar, Naseer Khan and other leaders also visited him.