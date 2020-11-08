Qadir Baloch’s statement regrettable: Abbasi

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PML-N vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has termed the statement of Lieutenant General (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch as regrettable.

“Abdul Qadir Baloch's statement is unfortunate, I did not expect this from him,” Abbasi said, adding that he has destroyed his politics. “He (Baloch) knew the truth, and I knew it too. He said not inviting Sanaullah Zehri in the PDM rally was absolutely wrong. If he wanted to leave the party, he could have resigned in an honourable way,” Abbasi said.

“The party he stayed in, the one who gave him honour, he couldn't keep the honour today, that's the saddest part of this episode,” he said. The former PM further said that there were different paths in politics, but the statement he was talking about has never been mentioned me or any other party leader earlier. He said the whole of Pakistan agreed with Nawaz Sharif's statement that the country will run according to the Constitution and law. He said if Abdul Qadir Baloch did not agree, he should have talked within the party. Abbasi said Baloch’s remarks reinforce the PDM's statement that those who were not in our ranks do not want the supremacy of the Constitution, and have reached their original home.