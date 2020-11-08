‘Change in US govt never leads to a change in state policies’

LAHORE: Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has said that a change in the US government never ever leads to a change in state policies.

Expressing his views during the Facebook live session on the US presidential election, he said that the election process in the US is always of great interest for the people of Pakistan.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani was of the view that every US government used to focus on achieving national interests.

“The change in national interests may result in modification of policies according to the situation,” he emphasised.

“During World War II, the US and the Soviet Union were on one page to fight against Hitler's Nazi Germany. After winning the war, American interests changed and confrontation with its former ally, the USSR, was started on all fronts,” he said.

“Similarly, the tussle with the other superpower USSR during the Cold War demanded the United States to support all those elements in Afghanistan who were later declared terrorists after the 9/11 attacks. Today after 19 years of declaring war against terror, the United States is seeking cooperation with the Taliban, whose government was toppled by force as a reaction to the 9/11 tragedy,” he expressed. Dr Ramesh Vankwani, while answering a question, admitted that bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US have also been in turmoil. “Following its interest, the US sometimes declared Pakistan a frontline state and sometimes demanded we 'do more',” he said.

Dr Ramesh emphasised that Trump’s state policy towards China and Iran will be followed by the next US administration until there is a change in American interests.