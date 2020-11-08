Chief Court orders to leave GB: Appellate Court to hear PPP petition on 9th

ISLAMABAD: PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman Saturday said the PPP had filed an appeal with the Supreme Appellate Court of Gilgit Baltistan against the verdict of Gilgit Baltistan Chief Court ordering Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to leave Gilgit Baltistan within 72 hours.

“The Supreme Appellate Court will hear the appeal on November 9 and we are hopeful that the court will give its verdict in our decision,” she said in a statement.

It is to be mentioned that the Gilgit Baltistan Chief Court Friday ordered all the public officeholders, including the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and federal ministers, to leave the region within 72 hours for violating the election code of conduct.

Sherry said Bilawal was not a federal minister and had no influence on the affairs of Gilgit Baltistan.

She said Bilawal was receiving a warm reception and affection from the people of Pakistan that frightened the federal government.