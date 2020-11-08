Dialogue with Opp prerogative of PM: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said he is carrying out his duties as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.However, he said, holding a dialogue with the opposition parties is a prerogative of the prime minister.

In a private TV programme, he said the prime minister decides political issues as per his political acumen. To a query, he said further steps should be taken to control food inflation. "In my view, the government has to focus on food inflation," he added.

Dr Alvi said that during initial months of the government, the prime minister made strenuous efforts to overcome severe financial challenges. To another question, he said all parties should be united for the country. He opined that the government did not pass on burden of circular debt to the public and continued subsidies. He said efforts were made to strengthen economy.

The traders and businessmen of Lahore and Karachi are unanimous in their views that the government has fulfilled all its commitments. The construction sector was given a package even during the COVID-19 pandemic so that economy could move on, he said. Responding to another question, he said India is playing the spoiler’s role in the region including in Afghanistan. India has hegemonic designs and started skirmishes with China. He said a stable and peaceful Afghanistan is a must for Pakistan and the region. Pakistan can help rebuild Afghanistan, he added. The president expressed confidence that the issue of Karachi islands would be resolved by all stakeholders amicably.