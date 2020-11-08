close
Sun Nov 08, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
November 8, 2020

Efficient logistics to enhance response capacity: General Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited logistic installations of Lahore Corps on Saturday.

The COAS said efficient and smooth logistics will enhance the overall operational readiness and response capacity against adventurism by our enemy. Lt-Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Chief of Logistic Staff, Lt-Gen Aamir Abbasi, Quartermaster General and Lt- Gen Majid Ehsan, Commander 4 Corps were also present on the occasion.

