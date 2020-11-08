Agreement inked to provide free education to orphans

PESHAWAR: An organization working for the welfare of the poor people has signed an agreement with two private schools to provide education to orphan children in Swat district.

Executive Director of Nomania Foundation Mukhtar Ali said that his organization had launched the project for orphaned children in Swat.

He said that an agreement was signed with the Air Foundation Education System and Beacon House Education System.

As per agreement, both the chains of the private schools would open their franchises in Charbagh and Kanju tehsils in Swat respectively. Talking to reporters, Academic Adviser of Nomania Foundation Dr Kawsar Ali said the foundation was working on number of projects in education and health sectors besides providing legal assistance to the poor.

He maintained that the project would help the orphans and poor students receive quality education for free.

Dr Kawsar Ali said that under the agreement, the Air Foundation Education System would give them a franchise in Charbagh while Beacon House would give them a franchise in Kanju.

He said that the Air Foundation would give them 10 seats in their cadet colleges in Murree and Qutbal.