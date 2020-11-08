Man admits shooting priest

LYON: A suspect has admitted to shooting a Greek Orthodox priest in Lyon last month, in what appears to be revenge for a love affair, the prosecutor’s office said on Saturday. The 40-year-old man who is originally from Georgia according to the daily Le Parisien, "turns out to be the husband of a woman who was having an affair with the victim," a statement issued by the office said. The suspect was taken into custody on Friday following his arrest at home in the central French city, the newspaper added.

Nikolaos Kakavelakis, 52, was was shot twice in the chest at point-blank range on October 31 but emerged from a coma on Wednesday and was able to tell investigators who had fired.