Spain ex-king faces third legal probe

MADRID: Prosecutors have opened a third investigation into the finances of scandal-hit former king Juan Carlos I in connection with another probe into possible money-laundering offences, Spain’s top legal chief said late on Friday.
The announcement by Attorney General Dolores Delgado came two days after the Supreme Court confirmed anti-graft prosecutors were looking into the ex-monarch’s credit card use.
"There is a third investigation into (the former sovereign) which was opened as a result of a report by SEPBLAC," Delgado’s office said, referring to Spain’s money-laundering watchdog.
The case would be taken up by the Supreme Court, which is the only legal authority in Spain with the right to investigate a former head of state.