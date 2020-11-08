Ivory Coast opposition chief arrested

ABIDJAN: Fugitive Ivory Coast opposition leader Pascal Affi N’Guessan has been arrested north of Abidjan, officials and his party said Saturday, as prosecutors investigate President Ala

AFP ssane Ouattara’s rivals for rejecting his reelection.

Ouattara won by the October 31 ballot by a landslide, but Ivory Coast is caught in a political standoff since opposition leaders boycotted the vote and vowed to set up a rival government after accusing him of breaking with two-term presidential limits.

At least 40 people have been killed in clashes over Ouattara’s third term since August, reviving fears francophone West Africa’s top economy could slide into post-election violence like a decade ago when fighting killed 3,000.

"Affi N’Guessan was arrested during the night," in the central eastern town of Bongouanou, said Eddie Ane, a member of his Ivorian Popular Front party.