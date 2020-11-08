close
Sun Nov 08, 2020
AFP
November 8, 2020

Ethiopia vows to replace Tigray govt as conflict escalates

World

AFP
November 8, 2020

GONDAR, Ethiopia: Ethiopian lawmakers voted on Saturday to replace the current government of the federal state of Tigray, after the army launched air strikes to destroy military assets in the region in a worsening internal conflict.

Fears are mounting over the prospect of civil war after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent federal troops and aircraft into the region with which Addis Ababa has been embroiled in a bitter feud.

Abiy said on Friday that air strikes had already neutralised "rockets that can hit a range of 300 kilometres (186 miles) from where they are stationed in Mekele City and other places in the vicinity", state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported.

