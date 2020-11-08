close
Sun Nov 08, 2020
AFP
November 8, 2020

Protesters in Baghdad demand ouster of US troops

World

AFP
November 8, 2020

BAGHDAD: Several hundred protesters gathered in the Iraqi capital on Saturday afternoon to demand US troops leave the country in accordance with a parliament vote earlier this year.

"We will choose resistance if parliament’s vote is not ratified!" read one of the banners at the demonstration, which took place near an entrance to the high-security Green Zone, where the US embassy and other foreign missions are located.

Others carried signs bearing the logo of Hashed al-Shaabi, a state-sponsored network of armed groups including many supported by Iraq’s powerful neighbour Iran.

