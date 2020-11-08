close
Sun Nov 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 8, 2020

Spain ex-king faces third legal probe

World

AFP
November 8, 2020

MADRID: Prosecutors have opened a third investigation into the finances of scandal-hit former king Juan Carlos I in connection with another probe into possible money-laundering offences, Spain’s top legal chief said late on Friday.

The announcement by Attorney General Dolores Delgado came two days after the Supreme Court confirmed anti-graft prosecutors were looking into the ex-monarch’s credit card use.

"There is a third investigation into (the former sovereign) which was opened as a result of a report by SEPBLAC," Delgado’s office said, referring to Spain’s money-laundering watchdog.

The case would be taken up by the Supreme Court, which is the only legal authority in Spain with the right to investigate a former head of state.

Latest News

More From World