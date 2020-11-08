17 bodies unearthed in Libyan mass graves

TARHUNA, Libye: Seventeen bodies have been unearthed in newly found mass graves in western Libya’s Tarhuna region, taking the total exhumed in recent months to 112, the missing persons authority said on Saturday. Lotfi Tawfiq, who heads a committee tasked by the UN-recognised Government of National Accord to search for missing people, said five new mass graves containing 17 bodies had been discovered since Thursday.