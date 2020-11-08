Candlelight vigil to condemn Kabul University attack

Islamabad : Educational institutions being a soft target have always remained hit by terrorists, whenever they want to sabotage any political happenings. Considering the fact, Pakistan and Afghanistan both neighbouring countries have suffered due to terrorist inhumane acts and particularly when they choose schools, madrassahs, universities, or any kind of educational institutions for their cowardly doings.

Afghanistan is still going through turmoil and recently in an attack on Kabul University 22 students aged between 20-24 years were killed and more than 30 were injured.

This despicable act of terror shows terrorism having no religion may choose soft targets anytime to carry out their malicious intents. To condemn the attack on educational institutions in Afghanistan, Pakistani students gathered and organized a peaceful walk near NPC Islamabad and candlelight vigil to express solidarity with Afghans and condemn the attack on the university.

Students from different universities like Quaid-e-Azam University, NUML, International Islamic University, and Muslim-Youth University actively participated to express solidarity with their Afghan brethren and condemn attacks on educational institutions.