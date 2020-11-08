Annual ‘mela’ at Lok Virsa in full swing

Islamabad : The 10-day Folk Festival ‘Lok Mela’ organised by the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is in full swing here at Shakarparian.

The festival showcases various colours of our magnificent culture including traditional arts, crafts, music and cuisine from all provinces and regions.

Every province has set up its own aesthetically designed cultural pavilion to depict its indigenous folk heritage.

‘Mela’ grounds look like a mini Pakistan with true cultural identity.

An important segment of Lok Mela is undoubtedly demonstration of traditional crafts where creative artisans are busy in doing their artistic work.

‘Mela’ affords a much needed economic opportunity to poor and under-privileged craftspeople to sell their products created over a period of one year directly to public without exploitation by market forces.

This is the core objective of the festival held during COVID-19 in line with the vision of the incumbent government. The crafts represent a valuable material heritage, which forms a tangible part of our historical and contemporary culture. Unlike west, most traditional crafts in Pakistan are neither a profession nor a hobby, but an essential component of the diverse cultural patterns, a product of the ethnic and communal attitudes and practices. As such, crafts have meanings and definite social context in traditional society. However, the onslaught of the industrial age is erasing this craft heritage, even in rural areas. But there is a recent trend towards the use of crafts as art objects in urban homes. Historic forms and designs are being revived both by the increasing number of trained craftsmen and by designers for the tourist and export trade.

The on-going ‘Mela’ continues to attract a large crowd and a number of master artisans in various craft fields are fascinating them by way of displaying their skills in beautifully decorated pavilions.

Among them, Lala Ramzan who practices traditional shoe making ’Khussa’ is most prominent. He hails from Kamalia, Punjab. He creates beautiful khussa products from real leather and velvet which is most popular among ladies.

Another from Punjab is Riaz Ahmad belonging to Sillanwali.

He makes lacquer art pieces and attained mastery in this art at an early age, now busy in keeping it alive with a great dedication.

Technique of Sillanwali is altogether different from other areas where lacquer is practiced and therefore need a lot of hard work to continue this traditional art.

The other one is Badshah Zadi, a master craftswoman from Khairpur, Sindh province.

55-year Badshah Zadi practices ‘rilli’ (patch work).

She belongs to a poor family and takes care of them through this craft tradition.

Acknowledging her talent, she was chosen for ‘Rasm-e-dastarbandi’ during the current ‘Lok Mela’.

It is a symbol of Lok Virsa’s sustained campaign to keep the heritage of Pakistan alive and continuing.

The festival will continue with all its festivities at Lok Virsa complex, Shakarparian till November 15. Daily attractions include provincial cultural pavilions, folkloric and music performances, puppet shows, craft bazaar, etc. Entry ticket of ‘mela’ is Rs100 per head for adults and Rs50 per head for children below 10 years.

All guests attending ‘mela’ are required to ensure strict observance of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures.

No entry is allowed without face mask. Physical distancing is also obligatory. Anyone planning to visit ‘mela’ should be aware of this requirement.