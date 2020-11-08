Fruit sellers not following official rate lists

Rawalpindi : The majority of fruit sellers are less interested in following the rate lists given by the local administration thus minting extra money from cash-starved customers.

A survey of local markets and bazaars revealed that the official rate of Apple (white) was Rs80 per kilogramme but it was being sold at Rs120.

Similarly, the price of apple (kala kallu) was Rs110 per kilogramme but it sale price was fixed at Rs160 by the fruit sellers. The Guava was being sold at Rs90 per kilogramme instead of its original rate of Rs65.

The official rate list showed the price of one dozen of bananas as Rs80 but these was being sold at Rs120 in the markets.

When asked the owner of a roadside stall at 6th Road in front of the public park said “We are selling Iranian apple (kala kallu) so its price is somewhat higher than the local kala kallu apple. The taste and quality of these apples are different so these are sold at different prices.”

To a question, he said “We cannot follow the official rate lists because we sell the fruit of high quality and taste. The rate lists should be prepared to keep in view the ground realities.”

Waqar Ahmad, a customer, said “The stallholder has displayed the rate list but is not following it. When I asked him about the official prices he told me that if I wanted to buy good quality fruit then I had to pay more for them.”

A vendor who was selling fruit in front of the park in Commercial Market (Satellite Town) told this correspondent that he has to sell apple at Rs180 per kilogramme otherwise he cannot meet his expenditures.

“We ask the customers to buy fruit of their own choice. If they want fruit at official prices then they have to make compromise over its quality,” he said.