CDA removes assistant director

Islamabad : Top management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has removed Mohsin Shirazi as Assistant Director (Media) ordering an inquiry against him. The disciplinary action was taken on directives of the CDA Chairman on receiving a written complaint against the officer and a protest demonstration staged against him by the sanitary workers.

Shirazi who held look after charge of Assistant Director Sanitation was suspended from that post on Thursday.

The CDA chairman who also holds charge of chief commissioner Islamabad as appointed the concerned Assistant Commissioner as inquiry officer. The sanitary workers accused the officer of using objectionable language and threatening them to register case against them.