Withdrawal of hike in property tax demanded

Islamabad : The business community in a meeting at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has strongly called upon the MCI/CDA to urgently withdraw the 300 per cent hike in the property tax in Islamabad as making exorbitant increase in property tax in one go was a great injustice to the residents of Islamabad.

Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, former president ICCI, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Muhammad Omais Khattak, Muhammad Saeed Khan, Khalid Chaudhry, Umar Hussain, Faheem Khan, Muhammad Javed Iqbal, Muhammad Hussain, Akhunzada Naeem Khan and others were in the meeting.