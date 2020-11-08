Shafqat Mehmood visits NCC to review progress

Islamabad: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Saturday visited National Curriculum Council (NCC) to review the progress of Single National Curriculum.

Working groups of model textbooks including experts of public, private educational institutions, Agha Khan University and LUMS briefed the minister about the progress.

They told the minister that preparation of the model text books was at the final stage and would be proved as best textbooks in the history of the country.

The new curriculum based textbooks had been prepared while keeping in view all demands of the modern era, they informed.

The minister directed them to provide model text books to private publishers for publishing. He said these books would not have any copyrights to ensure its standard and vast publishing.

The minister also reviewed the curriculum of class 6 to 8. The zero draft of middle-class curriculum had been prepared and shared with the public, private, Madaris, and Cambridge educational institutions.