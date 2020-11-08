Woman among three killed in road crashes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Three people, including a woman, died in road accidents in the city on Saturday.
A man died at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where he had been brought after suffering critical injuries in a road crash in Orangi Town.
The victim, identified as Jamshed, son of Farooq, was a resident of Orangi Town. An investigation is underway.
Separately, a man died in a road accident on Shara-e-Pakistan in the Gulberg area.
The body was transported to the ASH for medico-legal formalities, where he was identified as 27-year-old Shariq, son of Abid.
Police said the tragic incident took place when a speedy vehicle knocked him down, killing him on the spot.
A case has been registered and an investigation is continuing.
Meanwhile, a woman, identified as 58-year-old Jan Bibi, wife of Abdul Hameed, lost her life in a road tragedy in the Lasbela area. Her body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a postmortem examination. Police said that a case has been registered and they were investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.