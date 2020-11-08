Vigilantes beat suspected mugger to death in Gulshan-e-Maymar

A suspected robber was beaten to death after he and his alleged accomplice were caught by a crowd of people as they were believed to have been trying to escape after injuring a shopkeeper during an attempted mugging in Gulshan-e-Maymar on Saturday.

According to the police, two men on a motorbike stopped at a shop in Jangal Goth on the Super Highway in Gulshan-e-Maymar and the pillion rider shot the shopkeeper when he resisted the mugging bid.

The sound of the gunshot brought out a crowd of people and the nearby shopkeepers, who gathered on the spot and caught both the suspects.

The vigilantes beat them up so badly that before the police could arrive at the crime scene, one of them had died. Police said the deceased and the injured shopkeeper and suspect were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

â€˜Car snatchersâ€™

Three suspected robbers were arrested after an exchange of fire between them and the police on University Road, said an official of the Aziz Bhatti police station.

Police said the encounter took place near Al-Mustafa Hospital as the suspects were trying to escape after snatching a car. Officials said the vehicleâ€™s owner, namely Gulzar Nadeem, had filed a complaint at the Aziz Bhatti police station. Police said the investigators identified the suspects with the help of CCTV camera footage, adding that they were wearing shalwar kameez and had their faces covered with surgical masks.

Officials said the police intensified snap checking in the area and tried to intercept the suspects, who opened fire on the law enforcers and tried to escape. Police said they returned fire and arrested three suspects, including one of them in an injured condition, after an encounter. Officials identified the suspects as Dad Shah, Samiullah and the injured Abdullah.

Police also recovered a press card from the injured suspect, adding that they also found three pistols on the arrested men. Officials said the suspects belonged to an organised gang of car thieves, adding that they recently stole a car from University Road, and that they had stolen over 10 vehicles.

Police said the suspects were trying to steal a car from University Road when plain-clothes officials deployed there arrested them after an exchange of fire.

Robbery suspect

The prime suspect of a robbery committed at a shop in the North Nazimabad neighbourhood a few days ago was arrested by the police on Saturday.

Officials said the arrested suspect was identified as Sunny Masih, adding that he was involved in the October 2 robbery at a photo lab. They said he was arrested with the help of CCTV camera footage.