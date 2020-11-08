Man dies in scrap shop cylinder explosion

A man died in a cylinder explosion at a scrap shop in Quaidabadâ€™s Muzaffarabad Colony on Saturday.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and Rangers, cordoned off the scene.

The man inside the shop was seriously injured and taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. He was identified as 25-year-old Habibullah, son of Karimullah.

Experts from the bomb disposal squad termed it a cylinder explosion in their initial report, but the police said they were waiting for the final report to ascertain the actual cause of the explosion.

A day earlier, a balloon vendor and a minor boy died, while four others, including two sisters, were injured when the balloon vendorâ€™s gas cylinder exploded in Karachiâ€™s Sohrab Goth area.

According to the Sohrab Goth police, the explosion occurred when the vendor was filling balloons with gas near the Indus Plaza in Junejo Goth on Superhighway. Subsequently, the balloon vendor and the minor boy, who was standing next to him, lost their lives and four persons sustained critical injuries.

Following the explosion, police and Rangers reached the area and cordoned it off. Welfare organisations' ambulances took the victims to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The vendor was identified as 45-year-old Dev Ram and the boy as 10-year-old Kishan Kumar.