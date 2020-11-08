SHO among three booked in fake encounter murder case

Police on Saturday registered a murder case against SHO Younus Khattak of the New Karachi Industrial Area Police Station over conducting a fake encounter.

The case was registered at the Sohrab Goth Police Station on an order from a district and session judge of Malir.

SHO Khattak and his police team, including ASI Laiq and Constable Waleed, were booked in the FIR lodged under Section 302/34 on charges of killing a person, Faisal, son of Allah Dino in a fake encounter that took place on September 11.

Complainant Amir Ali, son of Qasim Abro, claimed in his statement that Faisal was his nephew and hailed from Larkana. He said his nephew had got married two months ago and arrived in Karachi to give an invitation to his relatives in Karachi. He had been staying at his relativeâ€™s house in Sohrab Goth.

The complainant said Faisal was at a mosque to offer Friday prayers when the SHO Khattak and his team members entered the mosque, took him outside and killed him. They later falsely claimed he had been killed in a police encounter. No arrest had been made till our going to press late on Saturday night.