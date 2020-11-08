KE assures SITE Superhighway Association of its resolve to solve issues

A K-Electric delegation headed by its CEO Moonis Alvi, along with members of the leadership team, met with the SITE Superhighway Association of Trade and Industries on Thursday as part of the power utility’s drive to further strengthen industry facilitation through closer coordination.

During the meeting, the current and forthcoming challenges faced by industries and KE’s efforts to overcome these challenges were discussed, and future strategy to address the requirements of the SITE Superhighway Industrial Area.

According to a press statement issued by the power utility, KE’s initiatives to improve service levels for industries include 100 per cent exemption from load-shed in addition to accelerated investments across power value chain to meet the city’s growing power needs. It was also agreed that to help with quick resolution of the association’s issues, a customer support centre would be made operational immediately using the space provided by the association, and the processing time and requirements for new connection or load extension would be made simpler and faster.

President SITE Superhighway Association of Industry Engr Nisar Ahmed Khan spoke about KE’s efforts in facilitating industries and appreciated the power utility’s improved accessibility, hailing the idea of formation of the customer support centre with expedited distribution operational support.

Alvi apprised KE commitment to facilitate the city’s industrial consumers through forthcoming initiatives such 900 megawatt RLNG-based Bin Qasim Power Station -III. He also spoke about the ongoing infrastructure upgrades, including installation of Aerial Bundled Cable to enhance the reliability and safety of the network. He assured the Association of KE’s firm resolve in facilitating industrial consumers.

Chief Distribution Officer, KE, Amer Zia spoke about the USD 450 million TP-1000 project which was on course for successful completion and would add more than 1,000 MVAs of safe and reliable transmission capacity to the network. He also assured the association members that KE would expedite their requests for shifting of industrial consumers from residential feeders to dedicated feeders and the removal of kundas from the area.

It was mutually decided that a focal team representing the association would be formed to provide all possible assistance to KE to facilitate the speedy completion of all initiatives discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, the KE launched tele-billing services for senior citizens and specially-abled customers via its 24/7 118 call centre. “This initiative is an extension of KE’s vision to be increasingly accessible to customers by driving digitization, streamlining business processes to ensure efficient complaint resolution, and amplified reach with added customer benefit through partnership agreements with Daraz and Bykea,” read a statement issued by the power utility on Wednesday.