SMUTA holds seminar on research skills

The learning and development Wing of the Sindh Madressatul Islam University Teachers Association (SMUTA) conducted a seminar-cum-webinar under the hybrid system on Saturday.

The objective of the seminar was to enhancing research skills of the faculty members and highlight the importance of research in the higher education. Dr Irfan Muhammad, assistant professor at the department of Philosophy, Karachi University shed light on the importance of research. He explained the key elements of the research philosophy to the faculty members. To make the seminar useful for the teachers and students across Pakistan, the seminar was broadcasted live on social media. The audience interacted online with Dr Irfan and asked questions related to research and philosophy.