Sindh reports 12 deaths, 620 fresh Covid-19 cases

Twelve more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 620 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,679 in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 9,995 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 620 people, or 6.2 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 1,713,813 tests, which have resulted in 149,542 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent.

He said that 6,455 patients are currently under treatment: 6,178 in self-isolation at home, four at isolation centres and 273 at hospitals, while 223 patients are in critical condition, of whom 26 are on life support.

He added that 175 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 140,408, which shows a 94 per cent recovery rate.

The CM said that out of the 620 fresh cases of Sindh, 504 (or 81.3 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 168 of the city’s new patients are from District South, 157 from District East, 95 from District Central, 31 from District Malir, 30 from District Korangi and 23 from District West.

As for other divisions of the province, Hyderabad has reported 47 new cases, Sanghar 19, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta six each, Sukkur five, Larkana four, Mirpurkhas and Tando Mohammad Khan two each, and Badin, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Matiari, Shikarpur and Umerkot one each, he added.

The chief executive said that his provincial government has already issued the necessary guidelines that need to be followed to remain safe from the disease, and urged the people to follow them.

A day earlier, keeping in view the worsening COVID-19 situation in the province, the CM directed the authorities to strictly implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the province, including at businesses, social gatherings, religious congregations and educational institutions, and take strict action against the violators.

“COVID-19 positivity rate in Karachi during last five days is touching 7.5 per cent while in Hyderabad it is above 9 per cent. We can’t contain the virus until our people make the SOPs part of their lives, otherwise I would have no option but to impose restrictions,” Murad said as he presided over a meeting of the task force on coronavirus at the CM House.

The meeting considered different options to implement the SOPs, including reduction in business hours in all the institutions or imposition of selected lockdown. “I want to take strict measures in consultation with the federal government so that there should be uniformity in our national decisions,” he said.

The CM directed the deputy commissioners to start checking at all the educational and religious institutions, business centres, shopping malls, factories, supermarkets, restaurants and other place to ensure the implementation of the SOPs. “In case of violation of SOPs, strict action must be taken including sealing of the setup,” he said.