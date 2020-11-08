close
Sun Nov 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2020

PU to call half of staff

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2020

LAHORE : According to the instructions issued by National Command and Control Authority, Punjab University has instructed all the heads of non-teaching/administrative staff to call 50 per cent of staff from Monday while the 50 per cent of staff will work from home.

The university has also instructed the heads of all departments not to allow any kind of gathering.

PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan has issued notifications in this regard.

