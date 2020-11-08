PU to call half of staff

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : According to the instructions issued by National Command and Control Authority, Punjab University has instructed all the heads of non-teaching/administrative staff to call 50 per cent of staff from Monday while the 50 per cent of staff will work from home.
The university has also instructed the heads of all departments not to allow any kind of gathering.
PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan has issued notifications in this regard.