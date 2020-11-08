Seerat week at Alhamra

LAHORE : Preparations to celebrate mega event “Rahmat-ul-lil Alameen week” are in full swing at Lahore Arts Council.

In this regard, a special meeting was held in the committee room of Alhamra here on Saturday at Alhamra Art Centre. The meeting was chaired by Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar.

On the occasion, Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar said that this mega event is being prepared by the special directive of CM Usman Buzdar.

Executive Director Saman Rai said Lahore Arts Council would celebrate “Rahmatul Lil Alameen week” with full zeal and enthusiasm keeping in view the precautionary measures taken against Covid-19.

In connection with 12 Rabi-ul-Awal, LAC arranged calligraphy exhibition and workshop besides that Alhamra released Qawwali “Marhaba Sarkar A Gaye” and an instrumental Qawwali” Tajdaar-e-Haram on flute by Moeen Khan with the support Hamid Hussain on Tabla and Ismail Khan on Dholak, she said.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony on Wednesday in which parliamentarians, bureaucrats, cabinet and judiciary members are being invited, she added.