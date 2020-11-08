Rs10m fine on millers for poor quality ‘atta’

Rawalpindi : District Food Department has imposed a fine of Rs10 million on flourmills for supplying sub-standard ‘atta’ to the public in the guise of ‘imported wheat’. Dozens of flourmill owners are supplying low quality ‘atta’ in the guise of imported wheat and looting innocent public with both hands.

The authorities concerned claimed to supply 80 per cent local wheat and only 20 per cent imported wheat to flourmills to grind. The concerned department not only imposed fine but registered FIRs and sealed 9 flourmills and stopped wheat quota of 19 mills.

District Food Controller (DFC) Mazhar Hussain Baloch told ‘The News’ that they had received several complaints of low quality ‘atta’ in open market shops. “We had gotten ‘atta’ samples and sent to a laboratory, which proved that sub-standard ‘atta’ was supplying to the public,” he said. He also said that they were giving 80 per cent local wheat and only 20 per cent imported wheat to flourmills to grind. The quality of imported wheat was also fine, he claimed. He warned to continue action against flourmills that are supplying low quality ‘atta’.

On the other hand, All Pakistan Flourmills Association (APFA) Punjab Senior Vice Chairman Haji Muhammad Saeed in a statement told ‘The News’ said: “We have received a number of complaints of low quality ‘atta’ because the government is supplying the flourmills local plus imported wheat to grind.”

He also claimed the supply of low-quality ‘atta’ in markets. “But, we are not at fault because the government is supplying us local plus imported wheat to grind. Imported wheat is not eatable,” he claimed. He said that we are grinding wheat according to set government standard but mixing imported wheat with local wheat at the time of grind is producing poor quality ‘atta’.