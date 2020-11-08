Ahad Cheema case adjourned

LAHORE : An accountability court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of the assets beyond means case against former LDA Director General Ahad Khan Cheema till November 10. The court adjourned the hearing without any development due to lawyers’ strike.

The court has summoned the prosecution witnesses for the next hearing along with extending judicial remand of Cheema for the same date. NAB had arrested Cheema in Ashiana Housing scam.

Event

THAAP and Ma Boli Centre at the Institute for Art and Culture are holding an event at November 14 to bring together artists, academics and scholars for presentations and performances focused on the role of mother languages in the creative processes and cultural expressions. The language and learning event will be held at 43-G Gulberg II, Lahore, on Saturday, 2020. The event is being held following the philosophy that mother tongue is not necessarily the language of the biological mother, but the language of the mother culture that gives birth to a way of thinking, patterns of literature and art, the melodies and rhythms of music and the movements of dance — in short the unique and distinguishable expressions of a wasaib (civilization). —Correspondent