Six dengue cases reported

LAHORE: Six more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus during the last 24 hours, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in both public and private sector in Punjab to 173, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Saturday.

Four patients have been confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore and two in Gujranwala. At least six dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. The dengue larvae have been found in 1,976 houses in Lahore and 568 in Rawalpindi in the last one week.