close
Sun Nov 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2020

Six dengue cases reported

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2020

LAHORE: Six more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus during the last 24 hours, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in both public and private sector in Punjab to 173, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Saturday.

Four patients have been confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore and two in Gujranwala. At least six dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. The dengue larvae have been found in 1,976 houses in Lahore and 568 in Rawalpindi in the last one week.

Latest News

More From Lahore