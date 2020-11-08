Workers rally for justice to farmer’s family

LAHORE : The Red Workers Front (RWF) and Progressive Youth Alliance (PYA) staged a protest demonstration outside the Lahore Press Club and demanded justice for the family of the farmer who had died during a protest a few days ago in the City.

The protesters demanded arrest of the persons responsible. According to them, the farmers were protesting peacefully for fulfillment of their due demands. Demands of the farmers were not fulfilled rather they were tortured by police. The RWF and PYA demanded the Punjab government provide justice to the family of the deceased farmer. The protesters were of the view that they would fulfil the mission of the deceased farmer for the relief of the poor farmers. Malik Ashfaq was among farmers injured in clashes with the police while staging a protest demonstration at Thokar Niaz Baig.