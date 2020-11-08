LDA allows 16 new business ventures

LAHORE: For promoting business activities and generating employment opportunities, the Planning and Design Committee of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has allowed starting another 16 new business ventures.

The decision was taken after three weeks it had given a go ahead for launching 48 new businesses in Lahore Division.

Officials said now a total of 64 new businesses have been allowed to be set up in Lahore division in less than one month.

The meeting of the Planning and Design Committee was chaired by Director General Lahore Development Authority Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Saturday.

The meeting approved changes in the use of land for establishing 12 petrol pumps or filling stations as well as four oil storage sites within the limits of Lahore division.

Implementation of Land Use Regulations 2020, formulated by LDA for promotion of business activities, has been started. Lahore Development Authority has started approving applications pending for a year and a half to start new businesses.

