Cycle rally

LAHORE : Following the rising air pollution and smog, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) organised a bicycle rally here on Saturday.

Wasa Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, MD Syed Zahid Aziz and all officers participated in the rally. The Wasa MD and all other Wasa officers reached the Wasa office on cycles in shape of a rally.

Talking to the media, the Wasa MD said the purpose of the rally was to promote anti-smog activities in the City. The rally was started from Ferozepur Road underpass and ended at Wasa head office in Gulberg.

Due to smog, all the staff of WASA Lahore will come to the offices on bicycles once a week, said the MD. He said 45 per cent air pollution in Lahore was caused by vehicular traffic.