Checking of Sahulat bazaars continues

LAHORE : The district administration continued checking of Sahulat bazaars as well as the City markets to implement the officially-fixed prices of essential commodities on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz paid surprise visits to the Sahulat bazaars set up at Garhi Shahu, Singhpura and Lal Pul.

He reviewed the arrangements, checked the supply of essential commodities and implementation of government rates and display of rate lists in the Sahulat bazaars. He also reviewed the supply of sugar and flour and their prices.

The DC suspended the market committee sub-inspectors in Garhi Shahu and Singhpura Sahulat bazaars while three persons were arrested and fined Rs 25,000 each. Officials said a total fine of Rs 75,000 was imposed on the violators.

The DC Lahore issued instructions to all the assistant commissioners to visit the Sahulat bazaars on a priority basis. He said the public should see relief in the Sahulat bazaars. He said that sugar was being sold at Rs 81.5 per kg in the Sahulat bazaars and Rs 83.5 per kg in the open market.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abdul Rauf Mehr also visited the Saholat bazaar at Lal Pul on Main Canal Road and Singhpura bazaar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Kathia visited Garhi Shahu Suholat Bazaar. He was accompanied by Shalimar Assistant Commissioner Mehdi Maloof. He took action on poor quality of tomatoes. In addition, four shops in Garhi Shahu were also checked and availability of imported sugar was reviewed there.