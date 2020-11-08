Team constituted for workable traffic plan

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the district administration and other civic bodies to take immediate steps to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the congested areas of the provincial metropolis.

In this regard, Lahore Division Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghumman, Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar and Chief Traffic Officer Syed Hamad Abid along with other officers visited various busy localities for assessing the situation on ground on Saturday.

A joint team of officers from Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA), traffic police, district administration and other departments was constituted for putting up comprehensive and workable plan for the purpose at the earliest.

The officers visited the Data Darbar area, Bhatti Chowk, Circular Road, Shimla Hill Chowk, Ghari Shahu and Allama Iqbal Road, and reviewed the requirements for remodeling and redesigning of roads, traffic management, construction of parking plazas and removal of encroachments.

They reviewed the ongoing work on Data Darbar development project and repair and maintenance of Data Darbar basement parking. They also reviewed various plans for traffic management at Bhatti Chowk and Circular Road, including stopping entry of traffic on the road in front of Karbla Gamay Shah and reserving it for use only by pedestrians, using the road from Bhatti Gate to Lower Mall as a dual carriage way, underground shifting of services in the locality and other proposals for easing of traffic in the area.

While visiting Shimla Hill Chowk, the officers looked into the proposal of connecting Empress Road with Davis Road by using the existing road as a three lane dual carriage way instead of one-way in view of frequent choking of traffic around Shimla Hill as a result of different demonstrations. Redesigning of the square will reduce traffic congestion around the Lahore Press Club. The officers also visited the road from Queen Mary College to Garhi Shahu Road to improve traffic flow.

Talking to the media on the occasion, the Lahore commissioner said that more than 275 vehicles can be parked in the basement parking of Data Darbar Complex which had been lying closed for 10 years. Practical work has been started for making this facility operational.

LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar said that a comprehensive plan was being prepared for traffic management on busy roads by the TEPA. Directions have been issued for identifying suitable places for construction of parking plazas in the busy areas along Circular Road, he said.