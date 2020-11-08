‘Bureaucracy directed to facilitate universities’

LAHOR :E Punjab Governor/Chancellor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said bureaucracy has been directed to facilitate the universities rather than creating hurdles. Addressing a concluding ceremony of the Leadership and Management Programme for Vice Chancellors of public sector universities of Punjab organised by Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) on Friday night, the governor said anybody found involved in delaying the files would be dealt with strict disciplinary action. The ceremony was also attended by Minister for Higher Education & Information Technology Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz and Chairman PHEC Prof Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid. The governor said VCs were a role model for their students and faculty. The government was committed to facilitating them in the discharge of their responsibility smoothly.

"We have addressed the concerns of pendency regarding files of universities or VCs in Higher Education Department (HED) by formulating policy that all files will be processed within ten (10) days," he added. Responding to a question, the governor clarified that a tracking system for files was introduced at HED for the ease of universities. Ch Sarwar further said that adhering to its policy of merit and transparency, the government had appointed regular VCs in almost a dozen universities that were previously being run by the acting heads.

Earlier, Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz emphasised on quality of education, saying that qualified human resource was the foundation of socio-economic development for a nation. The minister deplored that universities were producing graduates without skills necessary for the job market which were proving a burden rather than a dividend for the country's economy.

The minister said that the visibility of provincial universities on global ranking radars was on the priority list of the government which would be encouraged to achieve. He added that funding to universities was being linked with the improvement in its global ranking. He suggested PHEC for devising of Key Performance Indicators for incentives and a separate training of leadership of newly established universities in this regard.

Talking about the self-sustainability of public sector universities, Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz listed out various options on the cards for the government including the cutting of subsidies in fees of public sector universities, and sub-letting the building, land of universities for private hostels, sports, and extra-curricular activities under a revised model of public-private partnership.

The minister stressed that higher education was not a privilege, but for people with high caliber and intellect.