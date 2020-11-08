Nine corona deaths, 352 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE : Nine Covid-19 patients died and another 352 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Saturday.

The toll of fatalities rose to 2,399 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 106,208 in the province.

Out of a total of 106,208 infections in Punjab, 103,428 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 12,194 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,660,112 in the province. After 2,399 fatalities and recovery of a total of 97,584 patients, 6,225 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

data entry: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, said that a uniform data entry system of Covid-19 cases will be implemented in all public and private laboratories in order to effectively tackle the second wave of coronavirus in the province.

“The system of samples and results of Covid-19 tests as well as data of recovered patients and decedents will be reorganised on a uniform basis,” said Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, Secretary P&SHD, while chairing a meeting of the Technical Working Group (TWG) on Saturday. He said that the single testing and data entry system will be further consolidated to keep track of the coronavirus spread.

“It will resolve the issue of delay in collecting data from various public and private sector laboratories and hospitals,” he said, adding that it will help streamline contact-tracing of infected patients.