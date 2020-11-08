Dry spell to continue

LAHORE : Dry weather continued to prevail in the city here on Saturday while smog has also increased in the air.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather to prevail over most parts of the country while cold in Northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, North Balochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night and morning hours. Smog/fog is predicted in a few plain areas of Punjab and coastal areas of Makran during morning and night hours. Friday's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -06°C while in Lahore it was 11.2°C and maximum was 29.5°C.