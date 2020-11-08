Shahbaz family’s pleas adjourned

LAHORE: : An accountability court on Saturday adjourned the hearing on applications moved by the Shahbaz family seeking unfreezing of their assets by November 26. The court has adjourned as the judge concerned was on leave.

Previously, the National Accountability Bureau had submitted its reply in this regard. The NAB in its reply stated that the money-laundering investigations against Shahbaz Sharif, Salman Shahbaz, Hamza Shahbaz and others are under way. The NAB said Shahbaz made assets in the name of his wives. However, the family failed to disclose sources of their income.

The NAB said it is mandatory according to the Finance Act and the Money Laundering Act to disclose sources of income.

The Shahbaz family had moved the court against the NAB’s act of freezing their assets, arguing that it is illegal to freeze assets during the course of investigations.